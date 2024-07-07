Mangaluru police caution people about thieves who are on the prowl

The city police have cautioned people about a professional gang of thieves who are on the prowl. In the early hours of Sunday, July 7, the gang of five thieves made away with ₹10,000 from the house of Pradeep in Vivekanand Nagar of Kodikal. The thieves entered the house at 2 a.m. by breaking open the grill of a window to enter a room. Pradeep was sleeping in a room, while his elderly father and son were sleeping in another room. The thieves have searched the house and left around 3 a.m. with ₹10,000 in a cupboard.

Soon after the father and son noticed it, a complaint was filed at the Urwa Police Station. It was registered for offences punishable under Sections 331 (4) and 305 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police suspect the incident to be the work of one ‘Chaddi’ gang. These members said to be from Madhya Pradesh move barefoot wearing “Chaddi” (shorts). These professionals are active during the monsoon and carry necessary cutting tools to enter houses. These thieves are said to be notorious.

The police visited the spot and secured the CCTV images that showed the entry and exit of the gang members. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused.

Asking people to be more alert in the night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said in case of suspicious movement or sounds, people should immediately report to the police by dialing 112. People should install CCTVs at their houses and those who have installed them should ensure that the CCTVs are working. The front and rear doors should be properly locked, and windows should be properly closed, he said.