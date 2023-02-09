HamberMenu
Mangaluru police book four persons for assaulting interfaith couple

February 09, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru East police on Wednesday arrested four people on the charge of assaulting an interfaith couple on the Jogi Mutt premises. 

The police gave the names of the accused as Yashvanth, Sharath, Abhijeet, and Dheeraj.

Both the victims hail from North Karnataka, but have settled in Mangaluru. While the man was working with an online food delivery company, the woman was studying in a city college, the police said. 

The incident occurred at around 3.30 p.m., when the couple was near the Jogi Mutt premises. The four persons allegedly assaulted the couple questioning their religious identities, the police added.

The police have registered a case of assault against the miscreants and are investigating. A jurisdictional court on Thursday remanded the accused to judicial custody.

