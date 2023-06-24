Mangaluru Police book 153 shops owners for COTPA violation

June 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of the anti-drugs campaign, the city police on Saturday, June 24, started the drive by booking cases against shop owners near educational institutions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA) for alleged possession and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

During the raids conducted simultaneously under all 15 police station limits of the Commissionerate between 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., the police searched a total of 348 shops, which were within 100 metres from an educational institution. The police found cigarette, gutka and other tobacco products in 153 shops. Owners were booked under COTPA and fined ₹200 each. They were warned against storing and selling tobacco products hereafter.

Following recent direction by Home Minister G. Parameshwara to root out drugs in Coastal Karnataka region, the Mangaluru City police started the campaign against consumption, possession and sale of cannabis and other narcotic drugs. Activists dealing with anti-drugs campaign had asked police to effectively enforce COTPA by which students will not get hold of cigarette and other tobacco products, which are gateway to drugs consumption.

Mr. Jain said COTPA enforcement will go hand-in-hand with anti-drugs campaign of the city police. “We will continue to hold surprise visits to the shops and book them under COTPA,” he said, and added that cases will also be booked against those found smoking in public places. “The action will continue till shops stop selling tobacco products,” he said.

