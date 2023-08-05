Mangaluru police arrest youth from Mulky for alleged voyeurism

August 05, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Mulky for allegedly capturing a video of a woman in the washroom of the neighbouring house on August 4. Mulky police gave the name of the accused as Sumanth Poojary, 21.

The police said Sumanth scaled up the common wall and placed his camera at an opening to capture a video of the woman in the washroom. The woman noticed the camera and informed her family. Her family filed a complaint with Mulky police.

Poojary was arrested for offences punishable under Section 354 (C) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (E) of Information Technology Act. He was produced in the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters that Poojary is a class 10 pass-out who earns a living by selling firewood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT