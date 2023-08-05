HamberMenu
Mangaluru police arrest youth from Mulky for alleged voyeurism

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters that Poojary is a class 10 pass-out who earns a living by selling firewood

August 05, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The accused was arrested for offences punishable under Section 354 (C) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (E) of Information Technology Act. 

The accused was arrested for offences punishable under Section 354 (C) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (E) of Information Technology Act.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Mulky for allegedly capturing a video of a woman in the washroom of the neighbouring house on August 4. Mulky police gave the name of the accused as Sumanth Poojary, 21.

The police said Sumanth scaled up the common wall and placed his camera at an opening to capture a video of the woman in the washroom. The woman noticed the camera and informed her family. Her family filed a complaint with Mulky police.

Poojary was arrested for offences punishable under Section 354 (C) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (E) of Information Technology Act. He was produced in the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters that Poojary is a class 10 pass-out who earns a living by selling firewood.

