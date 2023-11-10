ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru police arrest two persons and seize 15 g MDMA

November 10, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons and seized 15 grams of MDMA synthetic drug worth ₹75,000 from them.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mustafa, 37, and Shamsuddin,38, both from Manjeshwar of Kerala.

The police said on a tip-off, the CCB sleuths raided a place in K.C. Road, off National Highway 66, on Thursday, where the accused were found selling MDMA.

The two were arrested for offences punishable under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Apart from 15 grams of MDMA, the police seized two mobile phones and a digital weighing machine.

