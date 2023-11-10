HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru police arrest two persons and seize 15 g MDMA

November 10, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons and seized 15 grams of MDMA synthetic drug worth ₹75,000 from them.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Mustafa, 37, and Shamsuddin,38, both from Manjeshwar of Kerala.

The police said on a tip-off, the CCB sleuths raided a place in K.C. Road, off National Highway 66, on Thursday, where the accused were found selling MDMA.

The two were arrested for offences punishable under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Apart from 15 grams of MDMA, the police seized two mobile phones and a digital weighing machine.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.