Mangaluru police arrest two on charge of throwing stones at MLC Ivan D’Souza’s house

The Mangaluru City Police on Wednesday arrested two men on the charge of throwing stones at the residence of Ivan D’Souza, MLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal gave the names of the accused as Bharat alias Yakshith, 24, and Dinesh, 20, both from Bantwal taluk.

A few miscreants had hurled stones at the residence of Mr. D’Souza at Valencia on August 21. This followed a statement from the MLC that a Bangladesh-like agitation may have to be launched in Karnataka to oust Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during a protest against the Governor sanctioning prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Commissioner in a statement said after the Mangaluru South Police registered an FIR, a special investigation was constituted under Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) to nab the miscreants. The team worked diligently, reviewing CCTV camera footage, verifying vehicle details, and gathering information from eyewitnesses.

Mr. Agrawal said: ”Bharat, son of Raghava Bhandari, residing in Narayan Kodi house, Bolantoor village, Bantwal taluk and working as a driver, has three prior assault cases against him. Dinesh, son of Anand Poojari, residing in Parthipadi house, Kolnadu village, Bantwal taluk and working in finance collection at Kanyana, has a prior case of assault.”

He said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation and they cited anger over the statements by Mr. D’Souza as the motive behind their action. They revealed that after having dinner at Fish Crown Hotel around 9.30 pm, they decided to throw stones at Mr. D’Souza’s house.

Further investigation, including the verification of their movements through CCTV camera footage and mobile records, have independently confirmed their involvement in the incident. The investigation is on and appropriate legal action is being taken, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.