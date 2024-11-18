Mangaluru city police have arrested the owner and manager of Vazco Beach Resort, near Ullal, on the charge of negligence resulting in the drowning of three students in the swimming pool of the resort on November 17.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal informed that Manohar V. Puthran and Bharath have been booked under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After autopsy, bodies of the three girls were handed over to the respective family members, he said.

N. Keerthana,21, M.D. Nishitha, 21, and S. Parvathi, 20, all from Mysuru, had checked in at the resort in Peribail, Battapady Cross Road in Someshwara village of Ullal, on November 16.

The CCTV showed the three students entering the water the next morning. One girl panics following breathlessness and tries to get hold of a lifebuoy. Another girl tries to save her friend. The third girl tries to save her two friends. All three drowned in the pool.

The parents of the victims arrived in Mangaluru at night on November 17. They visited the resort. Parents told police that their children sent regular updates to them following their arrival at the resort. The parents found that the pool did not have warning boards about the level of water at the shallow and deep ends. The level of water was 4 feet at the shallow end and 5.4 feet at the deep end.

Parents looked at the CCTV footage.

In their complaint to the police, they alleged that the owner and manager were negligent in not posting life guards at the swimming pool. They also pointed out to the absence of cautionary boards at the pool. They accused the two of negligence, leading to the death of their children.

Officials have sealed the resort. A notice has been issued by Someshwara Town Municipal Council to the resort owner suspending the trade licence on the ground of failure to take safety measures at the pool. On the same ground, the Tourism Department has suspended the tourism registration certificate.

