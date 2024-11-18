 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru police arrest resort owner, manager in connection with drowning of three students

The parents complained to police that the pool did not have warning boards about the level of water at the shallow and deep ends

Updated - November 18, 2024 11:15 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The owner and manager of Vazco Beach Resort, near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, have been arrested in connection with the drowning of three students on November 17, 2024.

The owner and manager of Vazco Beach Resort, near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, have been arrested in connection with the drowning of three students on November 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Mangaluru city police have arrested the owner and manager of Vazco Beach Resort, near Ullal, on the charge of negligence resulting in the drowning of three students in the swimming pool of the resort on November 17.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal informed that Manohar V. Puthran and Bharath have been booked under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After autopsy, bodies of the three girls were handed over to the respective family members, he said.

N. Keerthana,21, M.D. Nishitha, 21, and S. Parvathi, 20, all from Mysuru, had checked in at the resort in Peribail, Battapady Cross Road in Someshwara village of Ullal, on November 16.

The CCTV showed the three students entering the water the next morning. One girl panics following breathlessness and tries to get hold of a lifebuoy. Another girl tries to save her friend. The third girl tries to save her two friends. All three drowned in the pool.

The parents of the victims arrived in Mangaluru at night on November 17. They visited the resort. Parents told police that their children sent regular updates to them following their arrival at the resort. The parents found that the pool did not have warning boards about the level of water at the shallow and deep ends. The level of water was 4 feet at the shallow end and 5.4 feet at the deep end.

Parents looked at the CCTV footage.

In their complaint to the police, they alleged that the owner and manager were negligent in not posting life guards at the swimming pool. They also pointed out to the absence of cautionary boards at the pool. They accused the two of negligence, leading to the death of their children.

Officials have sealed the resort. A notice has been issued by Someshwara Town Municipal Council to the resort owner suspending the trade licence on the ground of failure to take safety measures at the pool. On the same ground, the Tourism Department has suspended the tourism registration certificate.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:13 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.