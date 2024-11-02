Mangaluru police arrest Puttur resident, seize 300 grams of hydro weed worth ₹ 30 lakh

The Mangaluru city police have arrested a person from Puttur and seized 300 grams of hydro weed worth ₹30 lakh, which was reportedly trafficked from Thailand.

The police gave the name of the accused as H. Mohammed Hafeez (23), a native of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district. He was presently staying in an apartment in Deralakatte in Mangaluru.

In a press release, the police said on a tip off, the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a place in Kudroli and arrested Hafeez. He was into procuring narcotic drugs from abroad and selling them to students and others in Mangaluru.

Apart from ₹30 lakh worth of hydro weed, the CCB sleuths seized 2.5 kg of cannabis worth ₹75,000 from him. They also seized a mobile phone and an electronic weighing device. The police are on the lookout for others allegedly associated with Hafeez.

The CCB team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Naika and comprising of Police Inspector H.M. Shyam Sunder and Police Sub Inspector Sharanappa Bhandary arrested the accused.