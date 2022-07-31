Mangaluru police arrest owner of car used to kill Fazil

July 31, 2022 19:24 IST

The 22-year-old was murdered on July 28

The Mangaluru City police on Sunday arrested the owner of the car used by assailants to kill Mohammed Fazil, 22, in Surathkal on July 28.

The police identified him as Ajith Crasta, 44, a resident of Kodikere in Surathkal.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that Crasta had given his car to the assailants. “We now know the owner of the car that was used. We are now on the lookout for the assailants,” he said. The car was found abandoned at Kadkunja in Inna village, near Padubidri, Udupi district, on Sunday, Mr. Shashi Kumar added.

Based on the footage of CCTVs of shops near Surathkal New Market, the police got to know about the car used by the assailants. The police checked records at the Regional Transport Office and found 74 cars of that model operating in Surathkal area. “Around 12 cars were found to be suspicious and of that we traced the owner of the vehicle used by the assailants,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said Crasta had given details about the assailants and the way they offered more money to hire his vehicle. Crasta was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who permitted the police to keep him in their custody as they need to question him further in connection with the murder.

Investigation officer

Following a plea by Umar Farooq, Fazil’s father, that the murder case should be investigated by a senior police officer, Mr. Shashi Kumar appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (North subdivision) Mahesh Kumar as the investigation officer for the case.

Mr. Farooq made the plea when Mr. Shashi Kumar visited the former’s house in Surathkal. Pointing out that his son lived in solidarity with other community members in the area, Mr. Farooq, in a letter to Mr. Shashi Kumar, said that his son was murdered by persons who harboured communal hatred.

Fazil was hacked to death by three persons outside a garment shop near Surathkal New Market building, off the Kana-Bala Main Road, on July 28. The murder took place after the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, 32, on July 26 at Bellare.