Mangaluru police arrest man after Bajrang Dal leader slapped in police station

The Mangaluru police have arrested 33-year-old Aseef of Manjeshwar taluk of Kasaragod district in Kerala was arrested on the charge of assaulting Bajrang Dal leader Arjun Madur at Ullal police station on Wednesday night.

The police said a car driven by Aseef’s brother Khaleel was hit by a car driven by Sharath, 44, a resident of Kumpala, on Thokkottu overbridge, around 10 p.m. There was slight damage to Khaleel’s car. Khaleel and Sharath had an altercation on the spot. Later, Sharath came to the police station and he was accompanied, among others, by Bajrang Dal Ullal division convenor Arjun Madur. Aseef also came to the station along with his brother Khaleel and other family members, according to the police.

During their interaction in the chamber of the Ullal inspector, Aseef suddenly slapped Madur. Aseef was arrested for offences under provisions of Sections 126(2), 352, 351(2), 115(2), 109(1) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said a case and a counter case in relation to the accident was registered at the Traffic South police station. Two non-cognisable cases were registered at the Ullal station for the altercation on the road.

