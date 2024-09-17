Mangaluru police arrest absconding theft accused

The Mangaluru city police have arrested Rohit Mathias, a native of Belman in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, who was at large after allegedly stealing in 2021 ₹7 lakh worth of gold ornaments of the woman he stayed with in Kankanady.

In a press release, the police said the victim from Castalino Colony in Kulashekara met with an accident in November 7, 2021, and she was admitted to a private hospital. Mathias, who was in a live-in relationship with the victim, was in the hospital along with her. When the victim was in the hospital, Mathias came to their house in December 2021 and took away the ornaments.

The victim realised of the theft soon after discharge from the hospital. When she asked for the ornaments, Mathias kept dragging his feet and then became incommunicado. The woman filed a theft compliant at Kankanady police station in 2023.

During the investigation, the police got to know about Mathias alleged attempts to cheat another woman of money. The police traced Mathias to a house in Mumbai and arrested him a few days ago.

The police said Mathias was among the accused arrested in connection with murder for gain of former Panchayat Development Officer Bhagyalakshmi in Belman village in Karkala Rural police station limits in 2019. After obtaining bail, Mathias did not appear before the trial court for more than two years and the court had issued warrant, the police said.

