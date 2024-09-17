GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru police arrest absconding theft accused

Published - September 17, 2024 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru city police have arrested Rohit Mathias, a native of Belman in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, who was at large after allegedly stealing in 2021 ₹7 lakh worth of gold ornaments of the woman he stayed with in Kankanady.

In a press release, the police said the victim from Castalino Colony in Kulashekara met with an accident in November 7, 2021, and she was admitted to a private hospital. Mathias, who was in a live-in relationship with the victim, was in the hospital along with her. When the victim was in the hospital, Mathias came to their house in December 2021 and took away the ornaments.

The victim realised of the theft soon after discharge from the hospital. When she asked for the ornaments, Mathias kept dragging his feet and then became incommunicado. The woman filed a theft compliant at Kankanady police station in 2023.

During the investigation, the police got to know about Mathias alleged attempts to cheat another woman of money. The police traced Mathias to a house in Mumbai and arrested him a few days ago.

The police said Mathias was among the accused arrested in connection with murder for gain of former Panchayat Development Officer Bhagyalakshmi in Belman village in Karkala Rural police station limits in 2019. After obtaining bail, Mathias did not appear before the trial court for more than two years and the court had issued warrant, the police said.

Published - September 17, 2024 11:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.