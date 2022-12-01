  1. EPaper
Mangaluru police arrest 9 members of ‘Saheb Ganj’ gang, foil plan to loot jewellery store

Police say the gang identified their target and took a house on rent in the vicinity. They carry out the burglary using locally available items

December 01, 2022 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - MANGALURU, DEC 1:

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a jewellery store. Police say that the gang was planning to burgle a jewellery store at Thokkottu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Police have arrested nine persons of an inter-State gang that was reportedly planning to loot a jewellery store on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Their names are Bhaskar Belchapada, 65, of Gujarat; Dinesh Rawal, 38, Bast Roop Singh, 34, and Krishna Bahadur Bogati, 41, from Nepal; Mohammed Zamil Sheikh, 29, Inzamam-ul-Haq, 27, Imdadul Razak Sheikh, 32, Bivul Sheikh, 31, and Imran Sheikh, 30, from Jharkhand.

Police said that the nine arrested persons are members of the ‘Saheb Ganj’ gang. Their plan to burgle a jewellery store at Thokkottu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, came to light during the investigation into the theft of two-wheelers in Natekal, Ambika Road and Uchila in Konaje and Ullal police station limits.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, who investigated the theft of two-wheelers, were informed about the presence of the men in a house in Manchila, near Thokkottu. The nine persons had come to Mangaluru by train 15 days ago and had taken a house on rent.

A CCB team led by inspector Mahesh Prasad went to the house on Wednesday, November 30, and arrested the nine persons. The police seized a gas cutter and other items from the house.     

The police said that the ‘Saheb Ganj’ gang from Jharkhand has been involved in burglaries at banks, jewellery stores and houses across India. The gang identified their target and took a house on rent in the vicinity. They carried out the burglary using the locally available items.

Bhaskar Belchapada, Dinesh Rawal, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Bast Roop Singh and Krishna Bahadur Bogati, are named in cases of burglary of banks and jewellery stores in Mumbai in Maharashtra, Surat in Gujarat, and Madhava Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, Thrissur in Kerala, and in Punjab, police said.

