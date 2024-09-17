ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru: Palakkad division of Southern Railway commences ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ with cleanliness pledge

Published - September 17, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Employees and the public take the cleanliness pledge at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway conducted curtain raiser event for Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 along its network, including the divisional railway manager’s office, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

Cleanliness fortnight aims at promoting cleanliness and environmental conservation across the country. At Palakkad, the event began with the Swachhata pledge, followed by a tree sapling plantation drive, demonstrating the division’s commitment to a cleaner and greener environment, said a release.

Additional Divisional Railway Managers S. Jayakrishnan and K. Anil Kumar, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Sidharth K. Varma, along with senior branch officers and staff, led the Swachhata pledge and participated in the tree plantation drive.

Across the division, similar events were conducted at 73 locations, where a total of 1,601 staff members took part in 180 events in the campaign. The combined effort saw the successful planting of 500 saplings.

Similar events were held across all major stations throughout the Palakkad division, ensuring widespread participation from railway staff in promoting the Swachhata Hi Seva mission.

Mysuru division

The South Western Railway’s Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal administered the Swachhata pledge at the divisional headquarters in Mysuru followed by a tree sapling plantation drive on railway hospital premises. Cleanliness pledges were administered at stations under Mysuru division including Bantwal, Kabakaputtur, and Subrahmanya Road in Dakshina Kannada district.

Besides regular cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns, the campaign also focuses on managing waste by encouraging people to reduce, reuse, and recycle, with activities like door-to-door waste segregation and creating art from waste materials, said a release.

