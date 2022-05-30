‘Mangaluru not a centre of communal activities’

S. Sasikanth Senthil, who was Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner before he took voluntary retirement, on Sunday said that he does not see Mangaluru as a centre of communal activities, as some people say it is, having seen the place and interacted with people during his stint for two-and-a-half years here.

Only about 10% of people are engaged in disrupting communal harmony while the rest long for peaceful coexistence, he said, speaking after inaugurating a Souharda Sammilana organised by Samarasya Mangaluru.

“Recall the people you interact with while going round the city and you won’t feel any semblance of communalism at all,” he said.

Instead of asking one whether he is pro-Hindu or pro-Muslim, one should be asked whether he is pro-India and make attempts to unite people. One should not remain mute to divisive mentality, but should fight against such issues, Mr. Senthil said.

He further said that one should clearly understand who believes in India and who does not. It is not enough to provide education and create property for children but ensure the existence of a conducive living atmosphere.

Retired professor from St. Aloysius College Shikaripura Krishnamurthy said that it is unfortunate that the media has portrayed Mangaluru, known for its communal harmony, as a communal hotbed. All desirous of harmony should ensure communal harmony through education, he said.

Parish Priest of Derebail Church Fr. Joseph Martis said that he is proud to say India has been a country where unity in diversity exists with love and peaceful coexistence. Efforts should continue to be made to ensure that the country remains so.

Hubballi-Dharwad Virakta Mutt seer Gurupadeswara Swami, Sahabalve-Udupi president Amruth Shenoy and Samarasya president Manjula Y. Nayak and others were present.