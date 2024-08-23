Stating that Mangaluru needs to be pitched in the right perspective by every stakeholder concerned, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta is working on a nine-pronged developmental plan that mostly aligns with the industry’s requirements.

Addressing members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on August 22, Capt. Chowta said he had chalked out a nine-point plan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that included, among other things, development of infrastructure, tourism, food processing and women empowerment. “Your concerns expressed through the memorandum given to me almost are the same that I intend to address,” he said.

Infrastructure plays a key role in the development of a region. Hence, he is working on the road and railway connectivity issues. Capacity enhancement of Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 through a tunnel without disturbing the ecology, and improving the gradient of the railway line in the ghat section are his priorities. Despite Karnataka having a major port in Mangaluru, most of the EXIM trade of Bengaluru region is done through Chennai because of lack of connectivity, he pointed out.

Stating that the narrative about Mangaluru has to be set right, Capt. Chowta said some among the 250-odd home-grown IT companies could become the Infosys, Wipro or TCS in the region without there being a need to invite large companies here. Real estate plays a key role in grooming the IT or fintech companies as many entrepreneurs hesitate to open shop because of exorbitant land price or rentals, the MP said.

Mangaluru is often painted as unsafe for outsiders, which in reality untrue, he said adding the false narrative has to be corrected. “If Mangaluru is pitched in the right perspective, the region could witness comprehensive growth with the participation of all stakeholders,” he said.

KCCI, in its memorandum, drew the MP’s attention to several key issues, including road and rail connectivity, merging of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited with the Indian Railways, encouraging food processing industries, and promoting start-ups.

Capt. Chowta said he will work with the chamber in addressing all the issues.

Architect Niren Jain suggested for district and regional plans for balanced development of the region. For example, the policy should specify where exactly infrastructure corridors have to be formed through the eco-sensitive Western Ghats, he said.

Capt. Chowta said he will have to table a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha to try this suggestion.

KCCI President Ananthesh V. Prabhu, Vice-President Anand G. Nayak and others were present.