Mangaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be introduced after completing line electrification works, says Kateel

June 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said here on Thursday that the railways will introduce Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Mysuru once the ongoing line electrification works between Mysuru and Mangaluru are complete.

To questions at a press conference, Mr. Kateel said that the service of Vande Bharat Express now operating between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram will be extended till Mangaluru shortly. The foundation stone for the Ganjimutt Plastic Park project will also be laid soon.

Referring to the delay in the completion of Bikarnakatte-Sanur highway widening project, he said that 20 cases relating to the land acquisition and compensation have been filed before the court which are yet to be addressed. A case before the court has also resulted in the delay in taking up the Nanthoor flyover project in the city.

Mr. Kateel said that the KPT Junction flyover project will commence once the issues pertaining to the design are resolved by the NHAI mutually with the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

Referring to the Kulur bridge project on the NH-66 coming to a halt, he said that it was due to issues relating to the finance between two partners who jointly took up the project. Only one partner will continue the project as the issues have been addressed.

He said that the Indian Coast Guard Training Academy Project has taken off on the outskirts of the city. He said that Dakshina Kannada got ₹38,661.96 crores for development projects and welfare schemes from the Union government in the past nine years.

Mr. Kateel said that a proposal had been submitted to the Union government to set up BSNL 4G mobile phone communication towers in 90 villages in Dakshina Kannada. Of them, the government has sanctioned 60 towers. The land for erecting those towers is being identified now.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri were present.