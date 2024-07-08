Mangaluru Mayor launches drive to plant 10,000 saplings

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Monday, July 8, launched the drive of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to plant 10,000 saplings in 60 wards of the corporation, to mark the birthday of green activist Saalumarada Thimmakka.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kannur said Mangaluru is among the fastest-growing cities in Karnataka. As development works are being taken up, the green cover of the city is gradually reducing. There is a need to double up efforts to drastically increase green cover. Around 200 saplings will be planted on the outskirts of the city namely Surathkal, Pachchanady, and Jeppinamogru. Saplings are proposed to be planted in vacant areas available near overhead tanks and other infrastructure facilities that have come up in 54 zones of the Jalasiri Drinking Water supply scheme. MCC has paid more than ₹7 lakh to the Forest Department to procure 10,000 saplings.

Asking people to actively participate in the drive, Mr. Kannur said this noble task of greening should be continued for the next few years.

Expressing concern over the high level of air pollution in New Delhi, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said the same situation could be seen in Mangaluru too if steps to green the city are not taken. He said green cover in areas such as Kudroli and Bunder was less than 4%.

Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta said with global warming that is resulting in the rise of sea levels, it is necessary to carry out greening exercises at regular intervals. After planting saplings, it is necessary to map these saplings and steps should be taken to water them.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forest Anthony S. Mariyappa said as many as 1.75 lakh trees were cut down in different parts of the city in 2023 for development works. Removing trees and planting saplings should go hand in hand to maintain a good ecological balance. He called upon the civic agencies to set apart a portion of land for planting trees while undertaking road widening and other development works, he said.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, also spoke.