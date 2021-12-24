Mangaluru man who returned from Ghana tests positive for Omicron

Mangaluru

24 December 2021 01:27 IST

A 27-year-old man from the city, who returned from Ghana via Dubai on December 16, was found positive for the Omicron variant.

According to District COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok, the passenger came from Ghana to Dubai and from there he arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on December 16. Following rapid test, the passenger was found positive for COVID-19 and he was kept under isolation at the Government Wenlock Hospital. As he came from a high risk country, his throat and nasal swabs were sent for genomic study on December 17 and he was found to have been infected by Omicron on Thursday.

Dr. Ashok said the passenger was asymptomatic. As per the Omicron protocol, he will undergo RT-PCR test on Friday and Saturday, which are his ninth and tenth day of his isolation. If found negative, he will then undergo home quarantine for seven days and be declared as recovered from the infection. Dr. Ashok said 17 of his co-passengers from the district tested negative for the infection and they are quarantined. They will undergo RT-PCR test on Thursday, which is the eighth day of their quarantine, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said of 120 throat and nasal swab samples sent for genomic study, reports of 33 cases have been made available of which seven were Omicron cases. Results of 87 samples were awaited.

Dr. Rajendra said six patients, who have recovered from Omicron, have taken the genome report in a positive way though some did have inconvenience to undergo 10 days quarantine and subject themselves to RTP-CR tests on the ninth and tenth day of quarantine.

Dakshina Kannada district administration will shortly send a proposal to the State Government to have a genome testing facility in the district, he said

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said on an average 7,500 RTPCR tests were being done every day. Though this was good testing rate, the district administration has prepared to increase the daily testing by another 2,000, he said.