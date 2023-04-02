ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru man fined ₹20,000 for sexual harassment

April 02, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The accused waylaid the victim, and referring to the Scheduled Caste she belonged to, offered to pay her an amount if she would spend time with him.

The Hindu Bureau

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, K.P. Preethi, on Saturday, April 1, asked a man to pay a fine of ₹20,500 on finding him guilty of sexual harassment of a woman.

According to the chargesheet, on the afternoon of January 25, 2021, Irshad, a resident of a village in Bantwal taluk, waylaid the victim while she was walking towards her home. Referring to the Scheduled Caste she belonged to, Irshad offered to pay victim an amount if the latter spends time with him. The victim screamed and ran away. Based on the complaint filed the next day, the Konaje police arrested Irshad.

Investigation officer Ranjith Kumar Bandaru filed a chargesheet accusing Irshad of offences under Sections 341, 354 (D) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 3(1)(W)(ii) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Judge asked Irshad to pay a fine of ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 354(D) of IPC. If the accused defaults on the fine, he shall undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of one month. The Judge also directed Irshad to pay a fine of ₹500 for the offence punishable under Section 341 of IPC.

On deposit of the fine amount, the Judge said, ₹20,000 shall be paid as compensation to the victim woman. The judge allowed Irshad’s application and suspended the sentence till expiry of the appeal period.

