Malali masjid: Court ruling stops efforts to dismantle old structure showing resemblance to temple

A civil judge court in Mangaluru rejected two interim applications on maintainability of a suit seeking injunction against Juma Masjid, Malalipete, about 20 km away, from dismantling the old tiled structure that has a temple-like structure.

On November 9, Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Nikita Akki, rejected interim applications (IA) No. 3 and 4 filed by Juma Masjid at Malali seeking dismissal of the suit.

In IA 3 and 4 filed under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code, the masjid administration had contended that the suit was not maintainable under Section 4 (1) and (2) of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act. It also said that the Karnataka Government had on July 21, 2016, notified the property as wakf property.

While rejecting the two IAs, the civil judge posted the case on January 8, 2023, for hearing on IA 2 for injunction filed by the plaintiff.