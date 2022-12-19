  1. EPaper
Mangaluru magician Kudroli Ganesh gets Merlin award

December 19, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru magician Kudroli Ganesh received the Merlin Award during the International Magic Extravaganza 2022 held at Bangkok in Thailand recently.

The award, which was instituted by the International Society of Magic from the U.S., was presented to him by U.S.-based magician Tony Hassini. He was considered for the award for his magic show ‘Tulunadu Tudar Chendu’. He presented the traditional cups and balls trick of the world in a creative form, using the Tulu Paadana (sung narratives of Tulu).

The Thailand International Academy of Magic, the organisers of the event, praised the presentation and adjudged it as the “most original act” and presented the award, Mr. Ganesh said in a communique. The event was held for five days.

