Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express receives grand welcome in Udupi

December 31, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express inaugural special being given a warm welcome as it arrived at Udupi Railway Station on Saturday.

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express inaugural special being given a warm welcome as it arrived at Udupi Railway Station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scenes of jubilation were seen everywhere at the Udupi Railway Station when the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express arrived on its inaugural run on Saturday.

Hundreds of enthusiastic public, schoolchildren, and railwaymen gathered on platform no. 1 to welcome the train by showering flower petals as it came to a halt at 1.20 p.m. The train had left Mangaluru Central at 12.12 p.m. after being remotely flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, led the celebrations with MLAs from the district, Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, V. Sunil Kumar and Gururaj Gantihole, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojari and others.

Speaking earlier at the formal programme, Ms. Karandlaje said the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., that has its network from Thokur near Mangaluru to Roha near Mumbai suffers from funds crunch to undertake infrastructure upgradation, including line doubling. She will take up the issue with the Prime Minister and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking complete overhaul of the KRCL network.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna and others were present.

The inaugural service reached Madgaon at 4.35 p.m. where it was offered ceremonial reception.

