Mangaluru-Madgaon Passenger reintroduced as reserved special

12 August 2021 01:57 IST

The Railways has reintroduced the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Passenger Train with effect from Monday as a fully reserved special.

Press releases from Konkan Railway and Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said that the services will run under the monsoon timetable till October 31.

Train No 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Jn. Daily Reserved Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 5.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 2 p.m. until further advice. From November 1, the train will arrive at Madgaon at 1.10 p.m. In the return journey, Train No 06601 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Daily Reserved Special will leave Madgaon at 2.30 p.m. and arrive at Mangaluru Central at 9.40 p.m. until further advice. From November 1, the train will leave Madgaon at 2 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 9.05 p.m. The trains will have commercial halts at Mangaluru Junction, Thokur, Surathkal, Mulki, Nandikoor, Padubidri, Innanje, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Senapura, Bijoor, Byndoor, Shiroor, Bhatkal, Chitrapur, Murudeshwar, Manki, Honnavar, Kumta, Mirjan, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Harwada, Karwar, Asnoti, Loliem, Canacona and Balli. They will have 10 second class sitting coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans. Passengers have to make advance reservation for their travel and follow all COVID-19 protocol.

