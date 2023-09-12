HamberMenu
Mangaluru-Madgaon Express Special to run till Kumta on Sept. 14

September 12, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Junction Express Special, Train No. 06602 will be short terminated at Kumta station and remain partially cancelled between Kumta and Madgaon on September 14.

This is to facilitate a three-hour mega block from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 14 for maintenance of assets between Kumta and Madgaon Junction section of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., said releases from the corporation and Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.

The pairing service, Train No. 06601 of September 14 will originate from Kumta instead of Madgaon Junction at its scheduled time and remain partially cancelled between Madgaon and Kumta.

Also, Train No. 09057 Udhna - Mangaluru Jn. Special, journey commencing on September 13, will be regulated for 105 minutes between Ratnagiri and Madgaon section, the release added.

