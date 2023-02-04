Mangaluru-Madgaon Express Special cancelled, CSMT Express terminated at Surathkal for 27 days

February 04, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru-Madgaon-Mangaluru Express Special (06602/06601) was cancelled while Train No. 12133/12134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT will be short-terminated at Surathkal from February 6 to March 3 to facilitate non-interlocking and complete track renewal (CTR) works at the Kulashekara First Tunnel near Mangaluru. The schedule of several other trains, including those originating in Kerala, will be affected.

On February 2, Southern Railway headquarters approved Palakkad division’s proposal for the works on the old tunnel (about 750-metre-long on the Down line) after the new tunnel (Up line) was commissioned in March 2022. The old tunnel had not seen any upgradation since it was made operational about two decades ago, and is badly in need of maintenance, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari told The Hindu.

While the maximum permissible speed between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte section is 80 kmph, it was just 20 kmph inside the first tunnel. The CTR involves track replacement, strengthening of the line and any other necessary work. With the first tunnel (Down line) remaining closed for 27 days, Up and Down trains will be operated through the new (Up line) tunnel with cancellation, partial cancellation or regulation of certain trains.

Road-bridging for passengers

The headquarters has asked Palakkad division to arrange road-bridging for passengers travelling on the CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-CSMT Superfast Express that will be short-terminated and originated at Surathkal. The division will have to operate buses between Mangaluru Junction and Surathkal to ferry passengers to Mangaluru.

The Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU (10107/10108) too will be short-terminated and originated at Thokur during these days.

The Mangaluru-Madgaon-Mangaluru Express Special (erstwhile passenger) will not be operational for 27 days.

On February 7 and 8, Train Nos. 06485/06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central and 06489/06488 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Express Specials will be cancelled while Train Nos. 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special will be partially cancelled between Subrahmanya Road and Mangaluru Junction. The Vijayapura train will be short-terminated at Subrahmanya Road and will originate from there.

The Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express (16596) will be handed over to South Western Railway at Padil with a 20-minute delay during the 27 days.

Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Gomateshwara Express (16576) will start an hour late from Mangaluru Junction on February 8.

Besides these, several weekly express services from Kerala to west and north India will be cancelled while some will be running late during this period.

