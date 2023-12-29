Mangaluru-Madagon Vande Bharat Express services from December 31

December 29, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will commence regular operation of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express from Sunday, December 31. The service will be available six days a week, except Thursdays.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Railways, train no. 20646 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express leaves Central at 8.30 a.m., Udupi at 9.50 a.m. and Karwar at 12.10 p.m. to reach Madgaon at 1.15 p.m. On the return trip, train no. 20645 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central VB Express leaves Madgaon at 6.10 p.m., Karwar at 6.57 p.m., and Udupi at 9.14 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 10.45 p.m. Other than Udupi and Karwar, the service has no commercial halts en-route.

Fares between Mangaluru and Madgaon are fixed at ₹940 for chair car and ₹1,860 for executive class, including reservation, superfast and breakfast charges, and GST. Between Madgaon and Mangaluru Central, the fares are fixed at ₹985 for the chair car and ₹1,955 for the executive class including reservation, superfast and dinner charges and GST.

Mumbai connectivity

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, who inspected the preparations for the inauguration on Friday, December 29, said the new VB Express offers connectivity to Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Express. While the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express reaches Madgaon at 1.15 p.m., the Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT VB Express (Train 22230) leaves Madgaon at 2.40 p.m. to reach CSMT at 10.25 p.m. People from Mangaluru thus may reach Mumbai within about 12 hours during the day journey, he said.

Specifications

The Railways will operate an eight-car VB rake on Mangaluru-Madgaon sector. Fitted with KAVACH to prevent collision, the rakes have faster acceleration and semi high speed operation up to 160 kmph.

They come with fully sealed gangway for free movement of passengers between cars, have automatic plug doors and are fitted with reclining ergonomic seats while executive class also has revolving seats. Mobile phone charging sockets, mini pantry, direct and diffused lighting, special lavatory for physically challenged persons in driver-motor coaches, emergency openable windows and fire extinguishers in each coach, CCTVs in all coaches, emergency alarm push buttons and talk back units etc., are some of the other facilities in VB rakes.