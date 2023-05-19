ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Kambala Samithi welcomes Supreme Court verdict

May 19, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

President of Mangaluru Kambala Samithi Brujesh Chowta said in a release that with the verdict, now there is no fear of a ban on kambala. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi on Thursday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the validity of Amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, which allowed bull taming sport jallikattu, bullock cart races, and buffalo racing sport kambala.

Animal rights groups, led by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), had challenged these practices in the Apex Court.

President of the samithi Brujesh Chowta said in a release that with the verdict, now there is no fear of a ban on kambala.

He said that the kambala is part of the culture of Karnataka’s coastal belt. The court’s verdict has provided justice to the fight of people of Tulu Nadu.

The judgment by the Division Bench has added more strength for organising kambala without any hurdles, Mr. Chowta said.

The samithi thanked the State and the Central governments, elected representatives, Kamabla Samithi of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod for fighting for the cause of kambala, he said.

