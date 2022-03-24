Mangaluru Kambala on Saturday and Sunday

The track is ready for the traditional Rama Lakshmana Jodukare Kambala on Goldfinch City Grounds at Bangra Kulur in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The fifth annual Mangaluru Kambala will be held on the Goldfinch City Grounds in Bangra Kulur on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Captain Brijesh Chowta, president of Rama Lakshmana Joodukare Kambla, said that nearly 150 pairs of buffalo bulls are likely to take part in the event.

“All popular bull pairs will take part,” Capt Chowta said and added: “pairs of bulls will be fewer in the Negilu Kiriya event of the competition where only those having chances of winning will take part.”

The event is, he said, usually held during November. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is being held for the second year in succession in March,” he said. As many as 148 pairs of bulls took part in the event held in March 2021.

Vijakumar Kanginamane, former Secretary of the District Kambala Samiti and an advisor to Rama Lakshmana Joodukare Kambla, said that apart from Hagga Hiriya, Hagga Kiriya, there will be Negilu Hiriya, Negilu Kiriya, Adda Halage and Kane Halage events.

“If Kambala owners cooperate, we can complete all events by 10 a.m on Sunday,” he said. Semifinals and final events of the events will start at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, he added.

District Kambala Samiti president P.R. Shetty said that the last two Kambalas of this season will be organised in April first week. The Vijaya Vikrama Kambala will be held in Uppinangady on April 2, while the Surya Chandra Kambala will be held in Venur on April 9.