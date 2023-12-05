Mangaluru Junction to sport new look by February-end

December 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

With civil works related to the redevelopment works of Mangaluru Junction under progress, the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway is hopeful of sprucing up the station by February-end.

The division has undertaken the redevelopment work under the Amrith Bharat Station scheme at an estimated cost of ₹10.58 crore. Fifteen more stations under the division too are in the process of redevelopment, a communique from the division here said.

During the redevelopment work, the division is addressing the pending demand of a proper connecting road to the station from Padil-Bajal Road. Consequently, the 350-m stretch of the 5-m wide concrete road is being widened to 9 m as a concrete paved road. Even buses could easily operate on the station premises with the widened road.

Parking area is being developed to accommodate more vehicles with organised space for the visiting public, including passengers, the division said.

Full length platforms shelters on Platform No. 1 and 2 are under construction.

A new parcel office is coming up adjacent the existing building. Earth excavation for the foundation of parcel office building is under progress. The redevelopment also involves an improved passenger concourse.

The station facade will replicate the Karnataka coastal construction style upon completion.

Located on Shoranur-Mumbai and Hassan-Mangaluru lines, Mangaluru Junction is a prominent station along the West coast. It handles about 85 trains of different kinds.

