Mangaluru Junction Station to get makeover under Amrit Bharat Scheme

July 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Junction Railway Station (MAJN) will get a makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at an estimated cost of ₹10.5 crore even as Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division commenced parking area improvement work as part of the scheme.

MAJN is one of the 90 stations under Southern Railway and 15 under Palakkad Division identified for improvement under ABSS. Southern Railway CPRO B. Guganesan in a statement said the zone was sanctioned ₹934 crore by the Railway Ministry under the scheme, in which Palakkad Division gets ₹195.54 crore. As many as 26 works would be executed in 15 stations.

Letter of Acceptance for the lowest bidder was issued on June 14 while the contractor commenced the parking area improvement work. It involves expanding the parking area in front of the station, providing parking infrastructure, and other related works. Remaining works would be undertaken in a phased manner.

Phased manner improvement

The Ministry envisaged ABSS to upgrade stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision by preparing a master plan for station and its implementation in a graded manner to enhance facilities. Southern Railway had awarded the consultancy contract for master plan valued at ₹13.88 crore in 2022-23 and the Ministry has approved the plan.

Works to be executed under Phase I of ABSS were identified and tenders for development works were awarded for 35 stations under Southern Railway based on the master plan. The process of finalising tenders for the remaining stations is on.

Foot overbridges would be provided at 13 identified stations while two escalators and 48 lifts were sanctioned at various stations. Improvement of circulating area, landscaping, integrated passenger information system, platform improvement and shelters, signages, stainless steel benches, taps and wash basins, better illumination, CCTV surveillance, etc. are some of the other works planned in identified stations.

Besides Mangaluru Junction, Thalassery, Kuttipuram, Parappanangadi, Nilambur Road, Ferok, Ottapalam, Tirur, Mahe, Vatakara, and Pollachi were the other stations chosen under Phase I of ABSS under Palakkad Division.