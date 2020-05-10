Mangaluru Junction seescapacity augmentation

Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, a prominent railway station along Indian Railway’s network on the West Coast, is set to see capacity enhancement with the Southern Railway taking up Phase 1 of its expansion work.

Its passenger train handling capacity, at present, over 70 a day, is set to increase by at least 50 % before the end of this fiscal when Phase 1 work will be completed, while Phase 2 work next year would ensure another 50 % capacity augmentation.

The railway station has been a crucial link between Mumbai, Kerala and Bengaluru where train traffic from three zones get merged and move towards respective destinations. While Southern Railway has jurisdiction up to Thokur, Konkan Railway Corporation’s jurisdiction starts from Thokur towards North and South Western Railway’s jurisdiction starts from Padil towards East.

Southern Railway’s Construction Wing has taken up Phase 1 of the expansion work at an estimated cost of ₹ 13 crore as a part of line doubling between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur (New Mangalore Port). Chief Engineer (Construction-North), Ernakulam, P.T. Benny told The Hindu that the expansion work mainly focuses on Yard Remodelling, including construction of a Loco Shed and a shunting neck.

When The Hindu visited the railway station area, execution of earthwork around the existing yard was going on. Mr. Benny said that Southern Railway requires about 1.5 acres of additional land for Phase 2 of the expansion work for which the requisition was submitted to the State government.

It is said that with Konkan Railway Corporation too set to complete electrification of its 760-km route network between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur near Mangaluru, trains running on the West Coast would soon be hauled by electric locos.

A senior engineer with the Permanent Way section said that Mangaluru Junction that has three platforms would get an additional two platforms during the expansion process. Consequently, train handling capacity would increase.