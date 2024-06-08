Mangaluru Junction Railway Station redevelopment reaches advanced stages

The redevelopment work of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, one of the prominent railheads in the coastal region, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), has reached advanced stages and is likely to be completed in a couple of months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Junction is one among 16 Railway Stations in Palakkad Division of Southern Railway chosen for redevelopment under the ABSS. The Railway Ministry has earmarked ₹18.98 crore for the redevelopment works of the Junction.

The redevelopment plan includes upgrading and improving many existing facilities. Nearly 7,000 sq. mt. circulating area in front of the station entrance is being concreted and beautified to facilitate vehicular movement. Vehicles ferrying passengers could pick up and drop them in this area once the work gets completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new entrance porch spanning 155 sq.mt. is under construction to add beauty to the station and facilitate hassle-free entry and exit for passengers. Work on a 176 sq.mt. air-conditioned waiting hall and 11 sq.mt. rest room for disabled passengers too is under progress, according to Southern Railway officials.

A well-planned parking area for four-wheelers and two-wheelers is under construction spread across 1,632 sq.mt. in front of the station building is in final stages.

Enhanced facade with traditional architecture

ADVERTISEMENT

The facade of the station building is being given a new look with the traditional coastal style architecture. Inside the building, a 6-metre-wide foot-over-bridge covering 307.4 sq.mt. area is being provided for safe crossing of lines for passengers.

Work is also under progress for resurfacing of platforms (3048.33 sq.mt.) and providing full-length platform shelters for both PF 1 and 2 for passenger convenience. The platforms will also be provided with high mast lights, BLDC fans, mobile phone charging units and such other amenities to enhance passenger convenience, said a Southern Railway official.

Established on May 20, 1979, Mangaluru Junction is a transit hub, facilitating the passage of 35 trains daily and witnessing a footfall of more than 6,700 passengers per day. The Junction connects various regions, including Kerala to the South, Maharashtra/Goa and the New Mangalore Port to the North and Bengaluru-Chennai to the East.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.