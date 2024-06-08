GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru Junction Railway Station redevelopment reaches advanced stages

Enhanced facade, improved circulating area, abundant parking space, and full-length platform shelters are some of the components of redevelopment

Updated - June 08, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 02:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The facade is being given a traditional coastal look at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. The station that comes under Palakkad Division of Southern Railway is being taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹18.98 crore.

The facade is being given a traditional coastal look at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. The station that comes under Palakkad Division of Southern Railway is being taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹18.98 crore. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The redevelopment work of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, one of the prominent railheads in the coastal region, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), has reached advanced stages and is likely to be completed in a couple of months.

Mangaluru Junction is one among 16 Railway Stations in Palakkad Division of Southern Railway chosen for redevelopment under the ABSS. The Railway Ministry has earmarked ₹18.98 crore for the redevelopment works of the Junction.

About 75% of the redevelopment work of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station is complete as on June 8, 2024.

About 75% of the redevelopment work of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station is complete as on June 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The redevelopment plan includes upgrading and improving many existing facilities. Nearly 7,000 sq. mt. circulating area in front of the station entrance is being concreted and beautified to facilitate vehicular movement. Vehicles ferrying passengers could pick up and drop them in this area once the work gets completed.

A new entrance porch spanning 155 sq.mt. is under construction to add beauty to the station and facilitate hassle-free entry and exit for passengers. Work on a 176 sq.mt. air-conditioned waiting hall and 11 sq.mt. rest room for disabled passengers too is under progress, according to Southern Railway officials.

A well-planned parking area for four-wheelers and two-wheelers is under construction spread across 1,632 sq.mt. in front of the station building is in final stages.

Work is underway for concreting the circulating area at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

Work is underway for concreting the circulating area at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Enhanced facade with traditional architecture

The facade of the station building is being given a new look with the traditional coastal style architecture. Inside the building, a 6-metre-wide foot-over-bridge covering 307.4 sq.mt. area is being provided for safe crossing of lines for passengers.

Both Platforms 1 and 2 are being given full-length platform shelters at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

Both Platforms 1 and 2 are being given full-length platform shelters at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Work is also under progress for resurfacing of platforms (3048.33 sq.mt.) and providing full-length platform shelters for both PF 1 and 2 for passenger convenience. The platforms will also be provided with high mast lights, BLDC fans, mobile phone charging units and such other amenities to enhance passenger convenience, said a Southern Railway official.

Established on May 20, 1979, Mangaluru Junction is a transit hub, facilitating the passage of 35 trains daily and witnessing a footfall of more than 6,700 passengers per day. The Junction connects various regions, including Kerala to the South, Maharashtra/Goa and the New Mangalore Port to the North and Bengaluru-Chennai to the East.

Mangalore

