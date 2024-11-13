ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Junction - CSMT Superfast Express to get LHB coaches in March 2025

Published - November 13, 2024 02:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express will get an LHB rake from March 1 while its pairing service, Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express, will get an LHB rake from March 2

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Railway has decided to replace the conventional rake of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express with LHB (Linke-Hofmann Busch) coaches in March 2025. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The Central Railway has decided to replace the conventional rake of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express with LHB (Linke-Hofmann Busch) coaches in March 2025.

According to a notification from Central Railway, the zone that owns the train, Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast Express will get an LHB rake from March 1 while its pairing service, Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express, will get an LHB rake from March 2, 2025.

At present, the service is operated with conventional coaches with a composition of two second class luggage-cum-brake vans, two general second class, one 2-tier AC and 3-tier AC composite, seven sleeper class, four 3-tier AC and one 2-tier AC coaches, in all 17 coaches.

With the revised composition under LHB, the trains will have two 2-tier AC, three 3-Tier AC, five second class sleeper, four general second class and one each luggage-cum-brake van and break van, in all 16 coaches.

