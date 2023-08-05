August 05, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to direct his ministry to undertake comprehensive development of Mangaluru Central railway station, which has not seen any development for decades.

Submitting a list of demands from his constituency to Mr. Vaishnaw on August 3 in New Delhi, the MP said the century-old station building is insufficient to cater to the increasing number of passengers in Mangaluru, which is a hub of commercial, educational, healthcare and tourism activities. The city draws thousands of people every day, he told the Minister. Mangaluru Central station, therefore, should be upgraded to world-class standards, he said.

Mr. Kateel told the Minister that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru line is crucial one connecting the port town with the capital of Karnataka. The existing single line is insufficient to transport passengers and goods. Hence, he wants the railways to immediately double the line and complete electrification of the existing line at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP said traffic movement in the heart of the city, that is between Hampanakatte and Mangaladevi temple and beyond towards Kerala, is getting choked up at Pandeshwara level crossing because of frequent train movement to the Bunder Yard. He demanded a four-lane road-over-bridge at the level crossing.

Demands new trains from Mangaluru

Mr. Kateel sought introduction of more trains and extension of a few existing ones.

He wants Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur passenger train to be extended to Subrahmanya Road station to enhance connectivity to the pilgrim town.

He sought introduction of Vande Bharat trains from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, and to Mumbai.

He sought a new train from Mangaluru Central to Kalaburagi and Bidar via Hassan, Chitradurga and Ballari to enhance connectivity between the northeast and coastal Karnataka.

Besides demanding the reintroduction of the Mangaluru-Miraj Mahalakshmi Express, the MP sought its extension to Pune, and sought new trains to Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Karaikal (Puducherry) and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

Being managed by 3 zonal divisions does not help Mangaluru

Mr. Kateel reiterated the demand for formation of Mangaluru railway division by merging Konkan Railway network in Karnataka and Goa, and Mangaluru railway region of Southern Railway with South Western Railway. This would avoid multiple hiccups in introduction and operation of trains. As of now, the Mangaluru region is being managed by three zones.

He demanded merger of Hassan-Mangaluru Rail Development Company (HMRDC), set up for gauge conversion of Hassan-Mangaluru line, with the SWR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.