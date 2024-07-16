Mangaluru International Airport to operate additional flights to Abu Dhabi

Mangaluru International Airport will see a mid-summer schedule increase in flights in the international sector, making connectivity with the Middle East more convenient for people of the region.

While Air India Express added a weekly flight to Jeddah at the start of the summer schedule on April 3, the airline will increase the frequency of its flights to Abu Dhabi to daily from the current four per week, from July 22. Flight IX 819 will depart for Abu Dhabi at 8.15 p.m. on July 22 while the pairing incoming flight IX 820 will arrive at 5.20 a.m.

The new service departs Mangaluru on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Air India Express operates to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Damman, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Muscat from MIA, said a release from the airport.

IndiGo will start a daily flight to Abu Dhabi from August 9. The airline hitherto operated to Dubai as its sole international destination with four weekly flights from Mangaluru. Flight 6E 1443 will arrive from Abu Dhabi at 4 p.m. and return to Abu Dhabi as flight 6E 1442 at 9.40 p.m. This will increase weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from the current four to 14.

In the domestic sector, Air India Express will introduce a flight to Bengaluru on July 22. Flight IX 1789 reaches Mangaluru at 6.45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and departs as flight IX 1780 at 7.05 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline introduced a new daily flight to Mumbai from July 16. Flight IX 1295 departs Mumbai at 12.30 p.m. and reaches Mangaluru at 2.05 p.m. Flight IX 1296 departs Mangaluru at 2.45 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 4.25 p.m. Air India operated this flight as flight AI 689/AI 690 respectively till July 15.

The augmentation of flights on both international and domestic sectors will increase the weekly flight movements from Mangaluru International Airport from current 276 to 344, an increase of 25% from August 9.

