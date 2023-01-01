ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport to not handle aircraft from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about four months from January 27

January 01, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

This is on account of runway recalibration and maintenance work which will go on till May 31

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru International Airport | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will not handle any aircraft between 9.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for about four months, except on Sundays, from January 27, 2023, for runway repair works.

The airport will take up major rehabilitation/re-carpeting work on the runway till May 31, 2023. The work will be done from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays. Airlines will operate their flights prior to 9.30 a.m. and after 6 p.m. during period.

The 2,450 m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, but also to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/re-carpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktopping work to standards specified by the regulator, an airport release said on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The runway will be re-carpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and see other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The re-carpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA (Runway End Safety Area). This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed the crash of flight IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

The MIA has discussed the re-carpeting project with the airlines and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that the MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway re-carpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic, the airport said.

The airport will continue to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway re-carpeting process, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US