Mangaluru International Airport to not handle aircraft from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about four months from January 27

January 01, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will not handle any aircraft between 9.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for about four months, except on Sundays, from January 27, 2023, for runway repair works.

The airport will take up major rehabilitation/re-carpeting work on the runway till May 31, 2023. The work will be done from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays. Airlines will operate their flights prior to 9.30 a.m. and after 6 p.m. during period.

The 2,450 m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, but also to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/re-carpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktopping work to standards specified by the regulator, an airport release said on Sunday.

The runway will be re-carpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and see other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The re-carpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA (Runway End Safety Area). This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed the crash of flight IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

The MIA has discussed the re-carpeting project with the airlines and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that the MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway re-carpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic, the airport said.

The airport will continue to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway re-carpeting process, it said.