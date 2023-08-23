Mangaluru International Airport ‘suits’ up Airport Security Group, readies personnel to neutralise any threat involving explosives

August 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) took a further step in enhancing security by procuring and handing over a bomb suit to the airport security group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday.

This is in line with a commitment given by the airport operator to this central armed police force, tasked with providing security to this vital national installation, to provide them with state-of-the-art security equipment. This also meets a requirement flagged by the civil aviation security regulator, the airport said in a release.

The bomb detection and disposal squad of the ASG will use the bomb suit to neutralise any security threat involving explosives on the airport premises. The availability of the suit will also give the ASG personnel trained to deal with explosives, much-needed confidence, and protection to deal with emergent security threats. The availability of an array of bomb disposal and detection equipment on site will also help them deal with the threat in the shortest possible time, it said.

The airport in December last handed over the first batch of bomb detection and disposal squad equipment to the ASG unit. This was in continuation of a move by the airport operator which earlier last year had handed over a bullet-resistant vehicle to the ASG unit. Continuing in the same vein, the airport recently provided additional barrack accommodation to the augmented strength of CISF personnel deputed to provide round-the-clock security for this facility.

All these measures are also in line with the Vision 2025 drawn up by the airport to make the airport, the safest, secure, customer-centric and eco-friendly hub for domestic and international operations, the release said.

