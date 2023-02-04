Mangaluru International Airport should be named after Rani Abbakka, says Shobha Karandlaje

February 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday, February 4, said she will write to the Central government to name the Mangaluru International Airport after Rani Abbakka, who drove away Portuguese from Ullal.

Speaking at the “Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava” in Ullal near here, Ms. Karandlaje said she will ask the State government to develop a theme park after Rani Abbakka that will depict the acts of valour of the great Queen of the region, who continues to be an inspiration for the countrymen.

Ms. Karandlaje said Rani Abbakka cannot be confined to Ullal and her work should be known to people across the country. The State government should hold State-level Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava.

A detailed project report has been prepared for construction of the Abbakka Bhavan at Thokkottu at a cost of ₹5 crore. The Bhavan should have a cinema hall to screen movies of freedom fighters, she said.

Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said heroics of Rani Abbakka should form part of the text for school children. Though being as a secular State, it is unfortunate that caste angle always comes in while including in the school text the work of freedom fighters like Rani Abbakka, Kittur Rani Chennamm and Sangolli Rayanna, who have fought against foreigners by including people from all communities.

Dismayed over the delay in construction of Abbakka Bhavan, Mr. Horatti said he will speak with officials for the release of grants for construction.

Actor Manasi Sudhir, SCDCC Bank Chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar and Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar took part in the function.