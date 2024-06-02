GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru International Airport sets up centralised nursery

Published - June 02, 2024 07:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the plants being reared in the polyhouse of Mangaluru International Airport.

A view of the plants being reared in the polyhouse of Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A view of the plants being reared in the polyhouse of Mangaluru International Airport.

A view of the plants being reared in the polyhouse of Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport has set up a centralized nursery with a polyhouse and a shade house.

The plants grown in the shade house are used in the landside area of the airport which enhances the aesthetic appearance of the premises with vibrant colors and shapes. The outdoor plants give a distinct look to the landscape and indoor plants present a soothing and refreshing experience to the passengers, the airport spokesperson said in a release.

“Having a centralized nursery on the airport premises ensures that the plants are monitored and tended to on a regular basis. This also helps quick replacement of plants that have outlived their natural span or those that must be replaced for operational and safety purposes,” the spokesperson added.

The polyhouse, which is 384 sq.m area, equipped with climate control systems like foggers, fan and pad system provides required temperature and humidity to ornamental indoor plants such as calathea, Philodendron, orchid, anthurium, dracaena, bromeliads, ferns, etc. It plays a significant role in protecting plants from continuously changing weather and climatic conditions like heat, sunlight, and wind.

The shade house, spread across 264 sq.m area., allows 50% of natural light to seep through. It is ideal for sustenance of outdoor and indoor tropical plants such as ornamental palms, flowering & foliage shrubs, groundcovers, etc.

A large patch of undulating land abutting the exit toll booth, behind the sub-station was cleared and levelled to facilitate the construction of these facilities.

Hitherto, planting material for both indoor and outdoor use was being stored on the airport campus at different storage areas, the release added.

