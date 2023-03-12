Mangaluru International Airport registers nearly 50% passenger growth in Jan-Feb 2023

March 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), managed by the Adani Group, handled 2,00,527 domestic and 92,290 international travellers in the first two months of 2023, while all seven airports of the group saw a 92% increase and 133% increase in these sectors respectively during the period.

The Mangaluru airport had handled 1,38,510 domestic and 56,506 international passengers in the corresponding two months of the previous calendar year. Effectively, MIA handled total 97,801 more passengers in the first two months of 2023 registering nearly 50% growth, said a release from MIA. The increase in the number of passengers enhances the country’s investment opportunities while simultaneously increasing job prospects, it said.

Air traffic jumped by 117% compared to the previous year in airports operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL). The numbers have reached the pre-pandemic levels with more than 14.25 million passengers using the seven airports. The upward trend is expected to continue and it is anticipated that the number of trips people will take in a year will increase. One of the factors driving this growth is the restart of tourism after the pandemic, MIA said.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded 8.44 million passengers in January–February 2023 with 2.22 million international and 6.22 million domestic passengers. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad had 1.74 million domestic and 2,83,379 international travellers.

Jaipur International Airport (JIAL) recorded 0.95 million passengers with 69,300 international and 0.88 million domestic passengers. Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded 1.04 million passengers with 1,36,880 international and 9.03 lakh domestic passengers. As many as 9,02,694 passengers were handled by Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwhati while Thiruvananthapuram International Airport recorded 2,99,850 and 2,99,770 domestic and international footfalls, respectively.

Adani Airports’ attempts to promote passenger confidence through initiatives like e-gates, barcode scanners, friendly and cooperative ground staff, Pranam Service, free Wi-Fi, retail and F&B stores, automated parking systems, etc., for a better customer experience and safety standards across all airports have led to passenger growth, it said.