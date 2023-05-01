Mangaluru International Airport puts Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) for public use

May 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport dedicated its Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) for public use on Monday, May 1. Spread over an area of 1,891 sq.m, including 1,200 sq. mt. area for international cargo and the rest for domestic, the ICT can manage 9,000 tonnes of international and domestic cargo per annum. The airport started operations at the ICT by managing domestic inbound and outbound cargo on the opening day and international cargo will follow suit, an airport release said.

The new ICT provides ample parking space for all stakeholders. The salient feature of the new facility is the availability of 10 truck bays, two dock levellers and forklift facility for effective handling of both inbound and outbound cargo. There is separate office space for the airline and the Customs. This facility, with centralised AC, also provides strong room, cold storage, and dangerous goods storage facility as per norms prescribed by the aviation cargo regulators, the airport said.

The entire ICT facility is under CCTV surveillance. It has separate space for training, documentation, conference and even a board room. The airport has also set up a pass issuance and frisking booth at the entrance gate. The facility is under the watchful eyes of CISF personnel round the clock. ICT has 100 X 100 & 145 X185 X-Ray baggage inspection systems (XBIS Machine) & explosive trace detection equipment for screening the goods received and dispatched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Internationally, the ICT will manage fruits, vegetables, food stuff, chilled/frozen fish, spare parts & textiles. Domestically, the cargo includes post office (PO) mail; courier items; perishables, valuables (jewellery); blood samples for pharma; human remains; documents/general and e-commerce items and dangerous goods. The PO mail chiefly consists of items that a Manipal based security press sends out to banks such as cheque books and other government security documents, the airport said.

“The dedication of the ICT is a demonstration of commitment on part of the airport to the local trade and industry that it will do everything to give a fillip to air cargo,” the airport spokesperson said. “We will soon engage with various trade related stakeholders to give them a hands on feel of the ICT and what the facility brings to the table to enable them move the cargo safely and securely to the regional and national aviation cargo hubs,” the spokesperson added.