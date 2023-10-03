Mangaluru International Airport makes steady progress in cargo handling

October 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The integrated cargo terminal (ICT) of Mangaluru International Airport handled 1,676.21 tonnes of domestic cargo – both inbound and outbound – in five months since its inauguration on May 1 up to September 30.

Of the total cargo handled, 1,560.23 tonnes constituted outbound cargo and the remaining were inbound.

Post office mail from various stakeholders dominates bulk of the outbound cargo. General cargo, valuables, marine products, ornamental fish form a minor part of the cargo handled. The inbound cargo on the other hand has an almost equal spread of post office mail, valuables, machinery parts, medical supplies, medical equipment. The ICT has also handled for variety the occasional parcels of fruits and vegetables, and excess baggage that travelling passengers had booked as cargo, an airport release said on October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The streamlined approach to handling cargo is one of the major commitments that the airport had given to the local trade body – the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at a recent interaction meeting with their members,” the airport spokesperson said. “Efforts are on to start international cargo operations as demanded by KCCI. This will become operational once the airport receives Customs clearance/custodianship for export handling,” the spokesperson added.

In the interim, local marine product exporters are using the ICT to route their products to overseas clientele. Fayaz Ahmed, one such exporter who ships marine products in general and crabs in particular to China via Kolkata says the cargo terminal is a boon for his ilk. “Crabs fetch a premium in the China market. The assistance given by the airport in speedy and timely dispatch of such cargo will encourage exporters to use this facility regularly,” the release quoted Mr. Ahmed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.