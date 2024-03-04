GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru International Airport launches National Safety Week

Observed annually from March 4 to March 10, the theme of the safety week this year is ‘focus on safety leadership for environmental, social and governance excellence’

March 04, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Various stakeholders of Mangaluru International Airport taking the safety pledge to mark the start of National Safety Week at the Airport on Monday, March 4.

Various stakeholders of Mangaluru International Airport taking the safety pledge to mark the start of National Safety Week at the Airport on Monday, March 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport reiterated its commitment to safety by launching the 53rd National Safety Week on Monday, March 4.

Observed annually from March 4 to March 10, the theme of the safety week this year is ‘focus on safety leadership for environmental, social and governance excellence’. Unfurling the national safety flag, administering the safety oath, and rewarding staff and stakeholders for their commitment to safety marked the inaugural function of the week.

Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer led the day’s activities by unfurling the national safety flag. He reminded the gathering that safety is meaningful only when incidents of safety-related issues are zero and reduction in safety incident numbers, while statistically may seem ideal, do not reflect the core ethos of safety. He exhorted the gathering that safety cannot be limited to events like these and should remain a constant endeavor with all concerned.

Winners of quiz competition for staff/stakeholders; poster competition for elders/children (of staff) up to Class V and above, and for safety conscious employees received prizes on this occasion.

The airport will organise a health checkup camp on March 6 and a road safety awareness campaign on March 7, a release from the airport said.

