Mangaluru International Airport introduces FASTag facility for parking vehicles

April 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport has scaled up its automated car parking system with the introduction of FASTag solution from April 18, Tuesday.

The main advantage of FASTag is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, resulting in quicker parking options for all. Passengers thus can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless. Travellers with FASTag should ensure that their FASTag is active and has sufficient balance for a seamless exit.

To facilitate quick movement, the airport has designated a lane each at entry and exit for passengers using the FASTag option.

Passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane (lane 2) at entry should follow the same corresponding lane (lane 3) at exit. They need to pay the standard parking rate. No additional cost is added for this automated parking facility. The airport has upgraded the signage at both entry and exit indicating the FASTag lane.

Those who do not have FASTag will continue following the manual parking process and pass-through lanes which do not have a FASTag facility, an airport release said.